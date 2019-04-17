Analysts’ agency in NSE training deal

Market News
Analysts’ agency in NSE training dealWednesday, April 17, 2019 21:04
The Institute of Certified Financial Analysts (Icifa) has inked a three-year partnership agreement with the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) #ticker:NSE to boost financial and investment services.
Icifa will certify relevant NSE training programmes to qualify for Icifa Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for its members in the arrangement.
Icifa chief executive Diana Muriuki said the institutions will collaborate in promoting the professional development of investment and financial professionals for industry players.
“This mutually beneficial agreement will enable both Icifa and NSE host joint workshops, conferences, seminars, roundtables and training sessions in Kenya," said Ms Muriuki.
“This agreement will benefit the investment professionals as well as the investing public," added NSE chief executive officer Geoffrey Odundo.
The agreement enables both parties to develop joint publications, pronouncements and research on financial markets "with a view of creating quick reference materials.”