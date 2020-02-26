Market News Treasury plans e-Citizen portal upgrade to net more revenue

Kenyans at an Huduma centre, which is interfaced with the portal. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Treasury is upgrading the e-Citizen portal that raked in Sh60 billion in fees from 18 million applications since it was rolled out in 2018.

The government digital payments (GDP) unit said this is aimed at enabling the portal to accommodate more public services, with bids being submitted this week by interested parties.

To strengthen the platform touted for enhancing revenue collection and improving services to Kenyans, the GDP said the Treasury also expects the successful bidder (data firm) to provide physical surveillance and access control systems where only personnel explicitly authorised by GDP can use the system.

“Any security breaches including break-ins into data centre, racks, or unauthorised access should be notified to GDP Unit within 15 minutes. The data firm will maintain the current e-Citizen infrastructure, provide second level support to ministries, departments and agencies and other client facing support staff on account, payments and other related issues,” it said.

Without stating the tender’s value, GDP said bidders should have capacity to provide a dedicated fibre link from its data centre to specific ministries, counties, departments and agencies (MCDAs) dealing with and connected to e-Citizen platform.

GDP added that the data firm must be capable of fixing bugs, on-board additional agencies and services onto the e-Citizen ecosystem/platform while ensuring encryption of all transactions to ensure privacy of data.

The Treasury also expects at least 12 government officers drawn from management, ICT and internal audit to be trained on the expanded e-Citizen’s back end management.

The successful data company will also be tasked with setting up a fallback co-location facility, storage, backup, archiving and disaster recovery.