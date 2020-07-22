Market News Firm rolls out pre-fabs building tech for Covid isolation centres

Mabati Rolling Mills chief executive officer Andrew Heycott during an interview at KAM offices in Nairobi on January 21, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM) has rolled out prefabricated building technology that can be deployed to fast-track construction of isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients.

MRM chief executive Andrew Heycott said the new technologies can enable Kenya build the facilities faster thereby easing congestion at local hospitals.

He spoke when he launched a Sh25 million isolation project at Tigoni Hospital in Kiambu that will be ready for use in the next two-and-a-half months.

“The speed of setting up is critical to increase the county’s capacity to handle the growing Covid-19 cases and we have factories that can develop pre-engineered steel building structures within a short notice for subsequent installation anywhere in Kenya,” he said.

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro welcomed the project jointly funded by MRM, the county government and Kiambu Covid-19 response team, saying the facilities would be adequately equipped.

