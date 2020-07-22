Market News
Firm rolls out pre-fabs building tech for Covid isolation centresThursday, July 23, 2020 1:54
Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM) has rolled out prefabricated building technology that can be deployed to fast-track construction of isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients.
MRM chief executive Andrew Heycott said the new technologies can enable Kenya build the facilities faster thereby easing congestion at local hospitals.
He spoke when he launched a Sh25 million isolation project at Tigoni Hospital in Kiambu that will be ready for use in the next two-and-a-half months.
“The speed of setting up is critical to increase the county’s capacity to handle the growing Covid-19 cases and we have factories that can develop pre-engineered steel building structures within a short notice for subsequent installation anywhere in Kenya,” he said.
Kiambu Governor James Nyoro welcomed the project jointly funded by MRM, the county government and Kiambu Covid-19 response team, saying the facilities would be adequately equipped.
“Kiambu continues to receive Covid-19 patients from Nairobi and this is putting a strain on our health facilities. The expansion of Kiambu Covid-19 centre in Tigoni will relieve the pressure on our health facilities that are not fully equipped to handle Covid-19 cases,” said Mr Nyoro.