China Southern Airlines launches direct flights from Nairobi to Changsha

China Southern Airlines aircrafts. AFP PHOTO

China Southern Airlines has launched direct flights from Nairobi to Changsha, China as it seek to expand its base in East Africa and cash in on more revenue in the wake of heightened competition from other players in the market.

The Chinese airline operator is targeting mainly passengers from Kenya visiting the Chinese state for business.

The airline will deploy its 330-200 Airbus twice per week (Wednesday and Sunday) while non-stop flights between Nairobi and Guangzhou will be on Monday and Friday.

Tickets for the flight which has been available since the launch Wednesday have been selling at Sh69, 616 for a return air ticket for a start.

“In the first month of the route launch, the cheapest ticket from Nairobi to Changsha we will go for around Sh 51,485 while a return air ticket between the two destinations will go at Sh69, 616,” said the firm in a statement Thursday.

The firm said the flights will leave Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 12:50 am to arrive in Changsha at 6:05 am.

It will then depart Huanghua International Airport in Changsha at 00:50 am to arrive in Nairobi at 7:30 am.

The airline will carry 259 passenger with about 241 passengers sitting on second class while 18 will be on the first class.