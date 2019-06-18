News Mid-air scare: KQ plane makes emergency landing in Mombasa

A KQ plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ plane was Monday forced to make an emergency landing in Mombasa after developing a mechanical problem 20 minutes mid-air after take-off.

The KQ 609 which was on its way to Nairobi, left Moi International Airport Mombasa at 5:54 pm and was airborne by 6:07pm when the plane’s warning system raised an alarm, in move which forced the pilot to make a U-turn back to Mombasa.

The airline in a statement Monday confirmed the incident, saying they are accessing the problem , promising to share more updates in due course.

“The flight KQ 609 departed Mombasa at 1745hrs and was airborne at 1807 hrs. Flight landed back in Mombasa at 1834hrs and parked at 1839hrs,” said the firm in a statement Monday.

“Engineers are assessing the problem and will share update in due course.”

The flight had 95 passengers and 5 crew members.

During the incident, the airline delayed the journey of the passengers until Tuesday (today) and were provided with accommodation in Mombasa.

Disgruntled passengers however took to social media to vent their anger.

“Allegedly, these same flight has been having mechanical issues the last one week and apparently one of them even had an issue earlier today. How much more negligence do we have to condone until something is done?” lamented Harisson Gatimu.

The emergency landing by a Kenya Airways craft in Mombasa comes barely a few weeks after a Mombasa-bound KQ plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The plane made an emergency landing after suspected bird strike interfered with engine.

The Embraer KQ604 jet had taken off from JKIA at around 10:11am when the incident happened.

In 2016, another KQ flight made an emergency landing in Johannesburg, South Africa, after developing a mechanical problems mid-air.