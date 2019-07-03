News Man who fell from KQ plane may have been airport staff

Gilbert Kibe, the KCAA director-general. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The fingerprints of a man whose body fell from a Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ plane into a garden in London have been sent to Nairobi amid suspicion he could be an employee at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said Wednesday investigators were using the fingerprints to identify the body in an incident that has raised security concerns at JKIA.

A review of all CCTV coverage on flight KQ100 over the 24 hours before departure has been continuing, said the KAA, adding all staff who came into contact with the plane are also being questioned.

“We wish to reiterate that safety and security is our priority and the Multi-agency Security Committee will ensure that all our processes and procedures are adhered to,” said the airports manager.

“Due to the large amount of data to be analysed, we request for your patience to enable due diligence to be followed.”

The aviation regulator also said the security of JKIA remained tight.

Gilbert Kibe, the director-general of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, told the BBC: “Whoever it is most likely had access to the airside, because with the way security is tight, it’s unlikely that an outsider would have been able to make his way through to the airside where an aeroplane is parked and be able to climb in. I’m suspecting it’s probably somebody who had access to the airside.”

The body of the suspected stowaway fell hundreds of metres from the plane flying over southwest London, landing in the garden at a man’s home, just missing him as he sunbathed, according to neighbours.