News Blow to teacher trainees as D+ entry order revoked

Former Education CS Amina Mohamed. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ministry of Education's directive lowering the entry grade to primary school teachers' training colleges to D+ has been revoked following an agreement between the teachers' employer and the national qualifications agency.

A consent signed before High Court judge Weldon Korir by the the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Education ministry, among others, requires the Cabinet Secretary to withdraw the October 2018 letter lowering the entry grade.

The agreement was also signed by the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) and the Attorney-General.

The authority, with blessing of the Education ministry, had cut the entry grade to a certificate in education (known as P1) course to D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, down from C-plain, sparking a row with the TSC that ended up in court Students seeking to study for diploma in education had their entry grade lowered to C-, down from C+.