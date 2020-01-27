News Magoha says 11 counties pass 100pc Form One admission target

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Eleven counties have surpassed the 100 percent Form One transition target, the Education ministry has said.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha launched the door-to-door campaign a week ago to trace some 400,000 pupils who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) last year but were yet to report to school.

“I am happy that some counties have already surpassed the 100 percent mark … that we have all children in school,” he told journalists at Moi Girls Secondary School in Nairobi yesterday.

Murang’a, Nyeri, Turkana, Nairobi, Vihiga, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Uasin Gishu, Lamu and Kajiado are among counties where all Form One slots had been filled.

Prof Magoha said 970,151 pupils have so far made the transition from primary to secondary school, which represents 92 percent of the 1,083,456 candidates who sat the KCPE last year.

He said private schools had admitted 69,783 out of the 970,151 that had reported to the learning institutions.

Some of the reasons why students had not reported to Form One include the decision by some students to repeat Standard Eight, learners joining technical and vocational training institutions and early pregnancies.

At border counties such as Marsabit, the Cabinet Secretary said a large number of students who sit for their examinations, end up crossing to neighbouring Ethiopia for greener pastures.

The government extended the reporting period from January 17 to 24 to give every learner a chance to report to schools, in line with the 100 per cent transition policy.

This is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects in education.

During the countrywide mop-up exercise, village administrators have been instructed to take learners who are yet to enrol for secondary education to the nearest day schools.