News 19 more healthcare workers test positive of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO | NMG

Some 19 healthcare workers are currently hospitalised in various facilities across the country after they tested positive for Covid-19.

This now takes to 72 the total number of healthcare workers who have contracted the virus in Kenya since the first case was reported locally. In a past event, the Ministry of Health noted that most of these healthcare workers have contracted the viral infection in their line of duty.

“Yesterday (Monday) I informed you that our healthcare workers are perpetually at risk of contracting various infections, including Covid-19 as they discharge their duties. As pertains to this current pandemic, 72 of the, have contracted the virus from different environments, out of which 19 are currently being managed in different health facilities,” said Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman.

This comes as reports on the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) continue to be reported in various counties. The ministry, in a past briefing, said it was bridging the PPEs shortage gap by sourcing for the protective kits from local manufacturers.

Mr Aman was speaking during the Covid-19 briefing where 127 new cases were reported bringing total confirmed incidents to 2,989.

Busia reported 14 cases while Uasin Gishu and Kwale had only one case each. Nairobi and Mombasa reported 62 and 34 cases, respectively. Machakos had four cases, Kiambu, Kilifi and Bungoma each reported three, four and three cases, respectively.