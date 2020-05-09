News 28 more test positive for Covid-19 as cases rise to 649

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman giving coronavirus update on May 9, 2020 at Afya House in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya's coronavirus tally rose to 649 on Saturday, with the announcement of 28 more positive test results.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said 24 of the new patients were Kenyans and the rest foreigners from Tanzania.

CAS Aman further reported that the number of recoveries had increased to 207 with the discharge of five more patients and that the death toll had risen to 30.

He said one more patient had died in Mombasa County.

In the coastal county on Friday, police announced that one of the five people who fled from their homes after testing positive had been found dead.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said three had been arrested and quarantined and that one was still missing.

CAS Aman told the daily Covid-19 briefing that the 28 patients were among 1,611 people tested in the last 24 hours and that as of May 9. Kenya had tested a total of 31,041 samples.

He said 10 were in Mombasa, nine in Nairobi, four in Migori, two in Kajiado and one each in Machakos, Kiambu and Homa Bay.

Seventeen of the patients were male and 11 female.

With a steady rise in cases over the past few days, the ministry once again warned the public against a return to normalcy, noting Kenya has not yet won the battle against the deadly disease.

Dr Aman regretted that outlets such as supermarkets are packed and that human and vehicle traffic in parts including the Nairobi central business district has continued to increase.

"These facilities face the risk of closure if they fail to abide by the government's guidelines," he said, noting the need to continue wearing face masks and observing social distancing and high standards of hygiene.

As such, the ministry announced more measures to contain the spread of the virus in Eastleigh, Nairobi, and Old Town Mombasa.

"In order to accelerate the flattening of the curves, more measures within Eastleigh and Town include prohibition of hawking and any form of public gathering," Dr Aman said.