News 300 MPs in Nairobi for intelligence, security forum

National Assembly Administration and Security Committee chairman Paul Koinange (second right) presides at a past hearing. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

About 300 Members of Parliament from across the world will from this morning attend a two-day forum on intelligence and security in Nairobi.

The Kenyan Parliament is hosting the 15th edition of the forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

One hundred local legislators, from the National Assembly and the Senate, will be among the participants.

The Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum was initiated in 2014 by US Congressman Robert Pittenger to provide better awareness and collaboration with US allies to defeat terrorism. The event has provided opportunity for MPs throughout the world to learn from experts on vital matters of national security.

Paul Koinange, the chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Administration and National Security, said the forum will give MPs from around the world a platform to understand their obligations on intelligence and security matters and take responsibility in enhancing their countries' security while still enjoying the freedom of expression.

advertisement

“The forum will afford participants the opportunity to share knowledge and build networks on information and intelligence sharing among allies that would assist in addressing common threats shared by all peaceful nations,” Mr Koinange, also the MP for Kiambaa, said.

Discussions will include intelligence processing in the fight against terrorism, money laundering, corruption and other organised crime.

“The local participants will be chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of National Assembly and Senate committees,” Mr Koinange said.

International participants who have confirmed attendance are from the United States, France, Nigeria, Colombia, Germany, Montenegro, Zambia, Malawi, Mexico, Argentina and Djibouti.