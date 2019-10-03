News Manufacturer recalls 'Sure' condoms over quality concerns

Manufacturers of Sure lubricated condoms have recalled batches of its condoms over concerns about the “quality issues” of the products.

In a letter, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) quality assurance manager Dr John Aduda asked those concerned to assist Lifeline laboratories with the recall of the products since they were supplied through Kemsa.

"Please accord Lifeline Laboratories the necessary operation in order to successfully conclude the process,” he said.

The products affected are batch number 17DN754 and 17DN052 and the expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2021 and December 2022.

A spokesperson of Lifeline Laboratories said that they were only contracted by the Thailand based manufacturer, Innolatex Limited to do the recall.

They also advised consumers to check the brand and the date at the bottom of the outer packing and the foil wrapping to see if they are in possession of these potentially defective condoms.

Customers whose condoms match the affected batch numbers are advised to immediately stop using them.

In general, take the following precautions before using a condom: