Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development director Julius Jwan distributes textbooks to MM Shah Primary School pupils in Kisumu on January 19.

Teachers have renewed their push for reverting to the “Orange book” system in the selection of textbooks for learners.

The Orange book – the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development’s register detailing the list of approved text books — was abolished in 2016 by then Education Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Dr Matiang’i argued that the system was burdening parents as it gave publishers the leeway to influence school heads to order many books per subject.

The new system restricts primary school pupils to buying a single book per subject.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), however, says the centralised procurement undermines teaching and learning in public schools.

“Knut is calling on the Ministry of Education to review — through a negotiated process — the textbook policy in view of reverting to the old system of the Orange book so that teachers are able to choose what is ideal,” said Knut secretary-general Wilson Sossion.

He said the textbook policy, had taken away the teachers’ fundamental right to choose learning material for learners based on assessment of their capabilities. Unesco says teachers should enjoy discharging their professional duties because they are qualified to tell suitable teaching aids and methods.