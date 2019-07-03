News AFCON, Malik Heights fire top Google’s internet searches in June

In this file photo taken on May 20, 2019 Kenyan national football team's French head coach Sebastien Migne (C) speaks to players during a training session at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cairo, Egypt emerged the top trending internet searches on Goggle in June.

The competition which started on June 21 and is expected to end on July 18 took the top spot in the trending searches, as people went online to find out more about their teams and players.

The ongoing Women’s World Cup which started on June 7 and is scheduled to end on July 7, came second under the ‘general searches--” category.

France is hosting the tournament which brings together 24 teams competing for the highest football honour for the first time.

Apart from football, Kenya were also interested about the fire which took place last month at Malik Heights building along Ngong road.

advertisement

The building went on fire last month leading to the destruction of over 69 high end vehicles worth Sh600 million.

Malik Heights is the premises of Al Husnain Motors, a car bazaar, Junubin Restaurant and various offices.

CCTV footage at the premise showed the image of a man, who was later identified as a former employee holding a jerrican and sprinkling what was believed to be petrol before lighting the fire.

Other terms that made to the top 10 trending searches include “KRA Portal”, “KNBS Census”, “Father’s Day”, “Margaret Ogola”, “Esther Passaris , “Ebola” and the “New Kenyan currency.”

Kenya is currently replacing the old currencies.

The older versions of smaller denominations are however in circulation alongside the new ones launched, but after October 1, the older 1,000 shilling note will be invalid.

Kenyans also went on google to search for “How to apply for census jobs 2019 in Kenya” and “How to write an application letter for census” under the most trending searches.