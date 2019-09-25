News Alcohol firm London Distillers sues over disconnected sewer line

An engineer inspects sewer water alleged to have seeping from London Distillers Kenya. PHOTO | STANLEY NGOTHO | NMG

London Distillers (K) ltd has challenged the disconnection of its sewer line, a move the company said it has interfered with the operations of its distillery in Mavoko area, Machakos County.

In a case to be heard on Thursday, the company argued that Mavoko Water and Sewerage Company blocked the sewer line, which discharges pre-treated effluent, from its distillery, to the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) treatment plant.

The company wants the High Court to order Mavoko company to reconnect the sewer pipes and manholes, to EPZA main trunk within six hours, failure to which they should be at liberty to reconnect the same, supervised by the OCS Mavoko.

While suspending the contract with the distiller, EPZA said that test results from various reputable laboratories indicate that the company was discharging hazardous effluents to human beings, environment and organisms.

Public sewer line

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) EPZA, George Makateto there was enough evidence indicating that the effluent being discharged from LDK’s distillery to the public sewer line, owned by the Authority was hazardous.

Before the disconnection, the water company has said it has analysed samples of the effluent from LDL’s distillery established that they were above the set limit and water regulations 2016.

The company further claimed that the effluent was affecting the performance of the treatment plant at Kenani and National Environment Management Authority (Nema) had accused them of polluting Athi River.

Treatment levels

But LDL said in the suit papers that there is no public sewer line connected to the treatment plant at Kenani but EPZA’s trunk main sewer line that discharges effluents connected from several tributaries to its treatment plant at Kenani.

LDL further said that it pays sewer charge of about Sh225,000 to EPZA depending on the pre-treatment levels. The company further denies Nema’s accusations.