News Bob fought cancer bravely with everything he had

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore (left). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Bob Collymore fought cancer bravely and with everything he had, Safaricom Chairman Nicholas Nganga has said in a tribute to the CEO who succumbed to cancer Monday morning.

In a press briefing in Nairobi at the telco’s headquarters, Mr Nganga said Bob was very brave in telling the country what he was going through, bravely fighting cancer and remaining dedicating to his corporate duties.

“He fought this cancer with great courage, with everything he had, and he continued to give leadership to the company, for which we are truly grateful,” said Mr Nganga.

“For nine years, Bob provided this company with visionary leadership. His zest for life and commitment to building a purpose-led organization are the reason we are here today.”

Safaricom first announced that Bob had been taken ill towards the end of 2017 and that he was seeking advanced treatment in London.

He was away for about nine months, undergoing several rounds of treatment before returning to work in July last year.

He had been undergoing treatment in different hospitals, most recently at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi but his condition worsened and he succumbed at his home.

Mr Nganga says Safaricom fraternity will honour him by completing the work he began. The company will now have to pick a successor, to become the third CEO of East Africa’s most profitable firm.

Michael Joseph, a board member and the first CEO of Safaricom said the telco has been “very fortunate and lucky” to have Bob at the helm.

“Bob understood what the DNA of Safaricom was all about and took it to another level. We all experienced his enthusiasm, greatness and affinity with people. I think this is what has driven this company,” he said.