News Business executives ask Judiciary to finalise graft cases this year

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Business leaders want Judiciary to give priority to finalising cases on corruption this year.

The fight on graft and economic crimes such as money laundering gained momentum in early last year with dramatic arrests of high-profile suspects from private and government entities.

The State also introduced a raft stiffer penalties for culprits over the period.

The push was however, clouded by Judiciary’s claims of being “underfunded” and “undermined” by the Executive.

Business leaders want a change of tack to win the battle against corruption which is consuming about a third of annual budget, going by estimates of former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chair Philip Kinisu in March 2016.

“The fight [against] corruption got intensified especially in the public sector both in action and highlighting, something that has never happened before despite corruption being entrenched in the society for decades,” the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) chief executive Carole Kariuki told the Business Daily.

“Lack of finalisation of corruption cases for whatever reasons, however, continues to erode the gains in the fight seen so far, and thus there is no deterrent for new corruption.”

The Judiciary has been allocated Sh17.13 billion in the financial year ending June 2020, the revised Budget estimates show, nearly half the Sh33.3 billion it had proposed.

The Judiciary’s budget for development has been slashed marginally to Sh2.67 billion from initial Sh2.89 billion in the latest review, while recurrent expenditure plan has been kept intact at Sh14.466 billion.

Chief Justice David Maraga last November warned a plan to automate some proceedings in special new anti-corruption courts in Nairobi was now on hold due to lack of cash.

RESOURCES

“We need to allow the Judiciary to perform well and give it resources it needs. It has never happened that the Judiciary is complaining about resources,” the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) executive director Jacqueline Mugo said.