Communications Authority launches search for new chief

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is set to hire a new director-general nine months after the exit of Francis Wangusi in August last year.

The CA has invited candidates, including those who had applied for the post previously. They have up to June 9 to apply.

Director of Legal services Mercy Wanjau has been serving as the agency’s boss in an acting capacity after activist Okiya Omtatah and the Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) contested the leadership changes in court.

The High Court later barred the CA board from replacing Mr Wangusi saying it was not properly constituted to effect the changes.

“This advertisement supersedes all previous advertisements relating to the vacancy, applicants who had applied for the position previously and are still interested should re-apply,” the CA said in the notice published in the newspapers Friday.

