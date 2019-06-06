News CS Treasury appoints James Githii as new KRA boss

James Githii Mburu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Treasury secretary Thursday appointed James Githii Mburu as the new Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General, taking over from Mr John Njiraini.

In a gazette notice dated June 6, Mr Rotich appointed Mr Githii for a three-year term effective July 1, 2019, beating other four favourites shortlisted for the job last month.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board last month picked five top candidates out of a total of 30 applicants for the job.

The other four finalists included the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) national chairman Julius Mwatu, former KPMG partner Richard Boro Ndung'u, the Executive Director of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators Duncan Otieno Onduru and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regional advisor in charge of East and Central Africa on tax matters Andrew Kazora Okello.

Until his appointment on Thursday, Mr Githii was serving as the taxman's commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations.

Mr Githii's appointment comes at a time the agency is under pressure from the executive to collect additional revenue.

KRA has perennially missed its targets and faces the colossal task of raising enough revenue to finance the government’s Sh2.9 trillion budget.

KRA is also under-ongoing a reorganisation of its KRA’s senior management team under the watch of Mr Muthaura, the former head of Public Service, who was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to serve as KRA chairman until October 20, 2019.

The board recently named Mr Kevin Safari as the new commissioner for Customs and Border Control after the position fell vacant following the exit of Mr Julius Musyoki.