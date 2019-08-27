News Chinese investor charged with Sh194m tax evasion

Mr Gao Fei in court on August 27, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A Chinese investor was Tuesday charged before a Nairobi court with tax evasion amounting to Sh194 million.

New X-Tigi Technology Limited director Gao Fei, who has been on the run, appeared before Milimani Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe and pleaded not guilty to the tax evasion charges.

Mr Fei was accused that on diverse dates between January 2015 and June 2016, in Nairobi being the director of New X-Tigi, he failed to pay VAT amounting to Sh194,357,743 for the year starting January 2015 to July 2016.

Prosecution further said that on June 30, 2016, being a registered taxpayer, Mr Fei failed to submit tax returns for the year 2016 as of due date June 30, 2016.

It was further alleged that on June 30, 2015 in Nairobi, being director of New X-Tigi Technology Limited, Mr Fei failed to submit tax returns for the year 2015.

The prosecution opposed the release of the accused on bail, stating that the accused person was a flight risk.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh150,000 with a bond of Sh1 million.