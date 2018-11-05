News Chinese tile maker injects Sh2.5bn into Kenyan plant

Ruiqin Li, Twyford Ford managing director at a plant works in Isinya, Kajiado County.

Chinese tile manufacturer Keda Ceramics is injecting an additional Sh2.5 billion in the firm’s third phase set to begin in 2019 as it moves to diversify its product selection.

The manufacturer plans to introduce bigger size tiles in a strategic plan that Keda estimates will create an additional 500 jobs in the Kenyan market.

The new cash injection now brings the firm’s total investment in Kenya to Sh8 billion since 2016 when the firm set base in the country.

The first two phases of the firm’s operations have seen the company create over 1,200 jobs direct jobs. The firm has operations in Tanzania and Ghana too.

“Our advanced technology has ensured we produce high quality tiles across the four brands we produce, including Twyford, which has been around for a while,” said Keda Ceramics Administrative Manager, Ryan Chen.

Affordable housing

“We are currently manufacturing mainly 300mm by 300mm and 400mm by 400mm size tiles and we hope to produce bigger size tiles such as 500mm by 500mm and 600mm by 600mm in phase three,” Mr Chen.

The firm is banking on the government’s affordable housing agenda, which has opened up opportunities for businesses in the construction sector.

Low cost housing segment is government’s key plan in driving home ownership in the country, with a target of at least 500,000 new units in the next five years, partially through public private partnerships.