News City Hall diverted beautification cash to officials’ travel allowances

City Hall, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Nairobi county government allocated Sh18.75 million for the city beautification project contrary to claims by Governor Mike Sonko that he used his own resources to plant grass, trees and flowers along major roads.

Official documents show that payment vouchers of Sh7.4 million were made available to the watchdog County Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for scrutiny.

An expenditure of about Sh11 million was not supported by any documentation.

Interestingly, only Sh661,500 was used in the beautification project, with the remaining millions of shillings going towards payment for subsistence allowances for trips and retreats, unrelated to the project.

The budget allocation to the beautification project is also contrary to a statement before the Senate by Mr Sonko that taxpayers’ money was not spent on it.

The project involves planting of flowers and grass along major roads, including Jogoo, Lusaka, Likoni and Uhuru Highway, and pavements.

Isaac Muraya, City Hall's director of environment, said that the county spent Sh661,500 to pay casual workers who were engaged in the project.

“The environment sector did not spend any money or enter into contract for the purchase of materials such as grass, red soil, manure used in the beautification; it only spent money to pay casuals engaged in the programme,” said Mr Muraya.

The PAC was told that part of the cash for the beautification plan was diverted.