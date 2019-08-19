News City Hall gives PSVs 2-hour parking

City Hall in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Matatus have been barred from taking more than two hours at Nairobi’s bus parks in a bid to stop garage, parking and car-wash businesses at the termini.

City Hall on Monday said public service vehicles that defy the order from today will be impounded and fined.

The orders came as City Hall highlighted illegal trading in the form of parking, car wash and garages that have congested the terminus and led to traffic jams in roads leading to the bus park.

“This is to bring to your attention that the above mentioned grounds are being used as a garage, parking yard, car-wash and holding grounds for unlicensed vehicles,” County Transport Executive Hitan Majevdia said in a public notice dated August 19.

“Notice is hereby given to all matatus that come into the grounds that they should leave within two hours, otherwise they will be impounded.”

Buses pay Sh10,000 in monthly parking fees while a minibus parts with Sh8,000. A 14-seater pays the least at Sh5,000 for the same period.