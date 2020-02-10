News City school stopped from assigning billboard sites

Justice David Majanja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Board of Management of Highway Secondary School has been stopped from assigning four site locations in the school compound to advertising company, pending the determination of a dispute filed by Adsite Ltd.

Justice David Majanja on Friday directed the board to maintain the status quo, after Adsite said it was apprehensive that the sites might be allocated to a competitor.

The judge further allowed the parties to engage and settle the dispute, amicably, as stated in the contract signed between them, three years ago.

Documents filed in court showed that the school offered the advertising company four billboard locations in January 2017. The deal, was renewable for a term of five years at a fee of Sh500,000.

But the school’s board has allegedly refused to give possession of the locations, for the company to erect advertising structures. The company, through its general manager Samir Shah said it has made efforts to engage the board without success.

advertisement

Mr Shah said it has since learnt that the locations were recently allocated to a competitor who is on site and is in the process of erecting its own structures.

He said his company will suffer financial loss as it has been deprived of source of income yet each billboard structure costs Sh2 million to fabricate.

The company, he added, has also procured commitments from persons interested in advertising on the billboards.