Clause to punish those who fail to declare dual citizenship suspended

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A judge has temporarily suspended a section of the law that spells punishment for those who fail to disclose their dual citizenship status.

High Court judge James Makau issued the order in a case in which business tycoon Humphrey Kariuki, who is facing allegations of evading tax, challenged Section 8(4) of the Immigration Act.

The disputed law states that an individual who fails to disclose his or her dual citizenship within three months is liable to a Sh5 million fine, three years' imprisonment or both.

“A conservatory order be and is hereby issued in public interest and in the end of justice, suspending the continued implementation of prosecution under any act enforcing this law on a Kenyan citizen in the country or in the Diaspora who has acquired dual citizenship,” said Justice Makau.