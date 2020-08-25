Coffee farmers torn between KPCU and rival millers in Meru

News
Coffee farmers torn between KPCU and rival millers in MeruWednesday, August 26, 2020 1:41
Competition for coffee beans from societies is getting stiffer in Meru with farmers spoilt for choice between the Meru Coffee Millers Union and New Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (KPCU).
This has sparked controversy between society officials and farmers who have on several occasions differed over where to deliver parchment for milling.
Last Friday, police intervened after members of Uruku Coffee Society in South Imenti blocked their officials from taking coffee to the union mill at Chaaria, Central Imenti.
The irate farmers sealed off their stores after officials took part of a consignment to the union mill, saying they wanted it delivered to New KPCU.
However, officials refused to yield to farmers’ demands, saying the society had not signed a milling agreement with the government miller.
“We did not refuse to take coffee to New KPCU but the position is that we have not yet signed an agreement. We cannot take our coffee to a facility without proper documentation,” said Mr Francis Kiambi, the society chairman.
Provincial administration had to intervene with South Imenti Deputy County Commissioner Mr Mugo Gichiri directing them to take their parchment to the mill they have a deal with.
David Muthomi, chairman of Kiangurwe Coffee Factory also in South Imenti accused New KPCU officials of not revealing contents of an agreement signed with societies.
Julius Kimathi, a senior adviser at the Agriculture ministry, said none was forced to sign an agreement and “whoever claims they don’t know the contents of the agreements is being dishonest.”
