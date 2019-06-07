News Cooperative bank set for a major system upgrade

Customers at a Cooperative Bank branch. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Cooperative bank group is set for a major system upgrade that will see its services interrupted for about 10 hours starting 10 pm on Saturday.

In a public notice, the lender which has 155 branches, 11,600 banking agents and over 8.2 million customers says the upgrade is geared at improving the banking services experience.

“This is to notify all Co-operative bank customers and the general public that we will be upgrading our IT network to improve system performance and provide faster banking services,” said the bank.

“Therefore, all our banking services will be switched off from 10 pm Saturday 8 June to 8 am Sunday 9 June 2019.”

The interruption will affect ATMs, mobile banking, Visa card, agencies, Saccolink, account to M-Pesa and Kenswitch among other services.

Coop has been deepening its alternative service channels and successfully moved 88 per cent of all customer transactions to non-branch channels that allow for convenience banking beyond branch operating hours.