Cotu seeks implementation of 5pc minimum wage raise

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 13:43
By BRIAN OKINDA
Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwol
Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has called for the implementation of the five percent minimum wage increase promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year.

Secretary-General Francis Atwoli said the union is also opposed to the 1.5 percent housing fund levy on workers, saying it needs renegotiation as it is a heavy burden to workers.

Mr Atwoli says contributions to the housing fund should also be protected implemented and not allowed to be shrouded in corruption.

The Cotu boss also revealed that the giant teachers' union Knut has now been accepted as an affiliate of the union (Cotu).

Mr Atwoli spoke when he addressed the press on topical issues affecting the country, at their office in Nairobi.

The Cotu boss, who said his daughter was among those held hostage at the DusitD2 hotel during the terror attack yesterday and was rescued this morning, also consoled Kenyans for the tragedy.

