News Counties to hire 5,000 health workers as cases rise to 189

Hiring of 5,000 health workers to be deployed to the frontline of the coronavirus fight will be done through the county service boards, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has clarified.

The CS said the mandate has been transferred from Public Service Commission.

Last week, the health ministry had announced that 6,000 health workers would be hired to scale up the number of hospital staff across the country, an exercise that was expected to have been concluded by April 8.

Some 1,000 workers of these were to be hired by the national hospitals.

However, the process has been delayed following a task mishap between the national and county governments.

“We have consulted with Public Service Commission and the Council of Governors and reached ab agreement that the process will be done at the county level. All those wishing to apply should direct to the county service boards,” CS Mutahi said.

He said the government has prioritised the testing of all medical personnel, who are on the frontline in fighting the global pandemic.

in the last 24 hours, the State has tested 504 samples, out of which five Kenyans tested positive for the Covid-19.

This brings to 189 the number of patients who have tested positive since the first confirmation in March.

One case was reported from mandatory quarantine facilities, while the rest were picked by surveillance teams.

The government has also announced additional 10 patients have been discharged from Mbagathi Isolation Centre, bringing to 22 those who have recovered.

So far, the about 6,192 tests have been done.