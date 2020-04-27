News Government allows hotels to reopen under tight anti-virus rules

J's Fresh Bar and Kitchen, a gastro pub on Ngong Road. PHOTO | COURTESY

Hundreds of hotels and restaurants that had suspended operations over coronavirus safety concerns can now resume operations, the government has said, but must adhere to new measures to combat spread of the virus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Monday that the restaurants located in major towns across the country can reopen between 5am and 4pm and observe social distancing measures.

Further, all workers in the eateries must be tested for Covid-19 and found to be negative to reduce risk of waiters spreading the disease.

Kenya on Monday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 363.

“The restaurants will operate between 5am to 4pm and they must limit the number of people who are going to visit the restaurants to maintain the social distancing,” said Mr Kagwe on Monday.

advertisement

The CS added that the hotels, among other guidelines, must place the tables at least 1.5 metres apart and limit the number of persons per table to four per 10 square metres.

"Anybody walking into a restaurant must wash their hands first and must have a mask. More seriously, restaurants that are going to open will open with people who have been tested and who are Covid-19 free," he said.

Restaurants are also required to check the temperatures of persons coming to the eateries and restrict access to those with fever symptoms.

"Any staff member or reveller with temperature above 37.5 degrees shall not be allowed entry into the premises, and the premises shall immediately notify the Ministry of Health," he said.

Eateries are, however, not permitted to offer buffet or self-services.

Last month, the government imposed a daily 7pm to 5am curfew, ordered closure of schools, religious institutions, and bars. Restaurants were permitted to operate as takeaway units only.

However, some restaurants were forced to close outlets over reduced numbers following government directives to Kenyans to avoid crowded places including shopping malls and entertainment joints.

Ankole Grill, Talisman Restaurant, Cultiva Restaurant, Eagles Steakhouse, J’s Fresh Bar and Kitchen, Alchemist, Beer Garden and Galileo Lounge are some of the facilities that had closed indefinitely.

Mr Kagwe said bars will remain closed but restaurants can serve alcohol to their clients who must have also ordered for meals.