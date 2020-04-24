Credit Bank gives Sh3m for Covid-19 fight

News
Credit Bank gives Sh3m for Covid-19 fightFriday, April 24, 2020 17:00
Credit Bank has joined other private sector players in the fight to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic with a Sh3 million donation.
The lender gave its donation to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund set up to gather resources to be used to fight against the virus.
Credit Bank chief executive Betty Korir, speaking when she met members of the private sector-led Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Board, said the pandemic must be tackled by all since it has far-reaching economic disruptions to businesses, individuals and the country’s economy at large.
“It is already disrupting millions of people’s livelihoods, impacting on households and small and informal businesses hence Credit Bank is glad to be part of the private sector and development institutions that are expanding efforts to safeguard economies, livelihoods and health needs across Kenya,” she said.
Ms Korir said due to restricted movements, the lender has also facilitated off-premises cheque deposits, reducing the need for their clients to visit their branches.
“The solution allows clients to achieve a higher straight-through-processing, real time visibility and higher levels of efficiency from payment initiation through to back-end processing,” she said.
She added that to facilitate social distancing, one of the government’s measures taken to curb spread of the virus, the lender has set up the digital platform that allows clients to transact from home.
In the Headlines
ICEA Lion taps ex-CMA boss as chief operating officerBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
4 hours ago
Egypt’s top lender gets CBK nod to buy Mayfair BankBy PATRICK ALUSHULA |
22 hours ago
Corona law set to delay April pay for workersBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
1 day ago
Tougher rules for borrowers seeking personal loan reliefBy BRIAN NGUGI
1 day ago