News
Dusit reopens after six months renovations following terror attackWednesday, July 31, 2019 12:41
Bangkok-based high-end hotel Dusit D2 is set to reopen tomorrow after a six month’s long renovations that followed the terror attack at the 14 Riverside commercial complex that led to the death of 21 people.
Dusit D2 relaunch comes after the firm concluded the facility’s renovations after January 15 Al-Shabaab attack which left most of the hotel’s amenities dilapidated from gun and grenade explosions.
The hotel has overhauled most of its interiors especially the rooms since they suffered the most damage.
“Over the past five years, dusitD2 Nairobi has welcomed leisure and business travellers from all corners of the globe and established itself as one of the leading international hotels in the city,” said DusitD2 Nairobi, General Manager, Mr Michael Metaxas.
“We now look forward to reaffirming that position through our unwavering commitment to service excellence, our new range of impressive dining and meetings experiences, plus the fresh new look and feel throughout the property.”
The 14 Riverside commercial complex, opened in 2012 and owned by the Sanghrajka family that is also the proprietor of Tile & Carpet Centre, houses over 40 businesses. Most businesses resumed operations weeks after attack.