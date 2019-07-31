News Dusit reopens after six months renovations following terror attack

DusitD2 at the 14 Riverside Complex on January 31, 2019. It has reopened for business amid tight security and with most repairs completed. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Bangkok-based high-end hotel Dusit D2 is set to reopen tomorrow after a six month’s long renovations that followed the terror attack at the 14 Riverside commercial complex that led to the death of 21 people.

Dusit D2 relaunch comes after the firm concluded the facility’s renovations after January 15 Al-Shabaab attack which left most of the hotel’s amenities dilapidated from gun and grenade explosions.

The hotel has overhauled most of its interiors especially the rooms since they suffered the most damage.

“Over the past five years, dusitD2 Nairobi has welcomed leisure and business travellers from all corners of the globe and established itself as one of the leading international hotels in the city,” said DusitD2 Nairobi, General Manager, Mr Michael Metaxas.

“We now look forward to reaffirming that position through our unwavering commitment to service excellence, our new range of impressive dining and meetings experiences, plus the fresh new look and feel throughout the property.”

