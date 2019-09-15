News EACC wants Samburu governor to surrender Karen properties

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal in court. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal risks losing four properties in Nairobi's high-end Karen estate and Sh14.6 million in a bank acccount after the anti-graft agency made a court application to have the assets surrendered to the State.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) last week disclosed to the court that it had filed an application for forfeiture of the properties.

Mr Lenokulal was charged in May with corruption and unlawful acquisition of public property, and the court froze the transfer of the multi-million shilling property and Sh14.6 billion in a KCB #ticker:KCB account.

The EACC's lawyer, Diana Kenduiwa, said the agency has concluded its investigation of Mr Lenolkulal and Oryx Service Station, a company associated with the governor. Oryx is said to be the main supplier of fuel to the Samburu county government.

The investigation, said the EACC, indicate the Mr Lenolkulal’s properties were purchased using public funds.

High Court judge Charles Kariuki last week certified as urgent an EACC petition in which the anti-graft agency sought to extend the freeze order on the governor’s Karen properties and two bank accounts.

The commission argued that the governor was likely to dispose of, lease or develop the parcels.

Ms Kenduiwa said the application for forfeiture of the property and the money being held at KCB was pending before the High Court.

The commission said it investigated allegations of corruption and economic crimes, and conflict of interest involving contractors and officials of Samburu county government.

About Sh1.6 billion is suspected to have been embezzled between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2018.

It is alleged that the officials have been trading with their companies or in collusion with private companies.

The officials alro reportedly engaged in a fraudulent scheme to embezzle funds through inflated or fictitious procurement of contracts.

Oryx Service Station, for instance, is said to have been supplying fuel to the county government between 2014 and 2019. It is alleged that Mr Lenolkulal and the company received in excess of Sh80.7 million for provision of petrol and diesel.

The EACC said Mr Lenolkulal purchased four properties in Karen on July 8, 2015.

The governor has been charged together with nine chief officers. The nine are Stephen Siringa Letinina (County Secretary), Daniel Nakuo, Josephine Naamo Lenasalia, Mr Reuben Marumben, Milton Lenolngenje, Paul Lolmingani, Bernard Lesurmat, and Lilian Balanga.