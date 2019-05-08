News EACC arrests Nairobi County official in graft probe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives on Wednesday seized Nairobi City County Secretary Pauline Kahiga in a dramatic arrest at her office.

EACC spokesperson Yasin Amaro confirmed that the officers were there to arrest Ms Kahiga.

“Yes she has been arrested and she is with us. The arrest was in connection with concealing evidence relating to investigations,” he said.

There was a standoff between City Hall security officers and anti-graft sleuths that lasted more than an hour during the operation.

The county inspectorate officers blocked had the EACC detectives and journalists from gaining access to Ms Kahiga’s office.

The acting county secretary — who also doubles up as Devolution and Public Service Management executive — was finally arrested and driven to the EACC offices as detectives picked documents from her office.

Sources at anti-corruption agency reckon Governor Mike Sonko is under investigations over abuse of office, corruption and unexplained wealth.

Sidebar Show

Mr Sonko, who according to investigators is not known for any major investments, has been asked to explain the source of the monies he splashes around as well as his property including his Mua Hills residence in Machakos County.

The arrest comes hours after Mr Sonko appeared on NTV’s Sidebar Show on Tuesday night and denied the investigations.

He paraded tens of title deeds and logs to prove that his wealth was not amassed after becoming governor.

The county secretary position has been a hot seat at City Hall, which has seen more than five individuals serve in the office since 2013.

The office is the heartbeat of all operations by the Executive in the county charged with heading the County Public Service in addition to being the secretary to the County Executive Committee, among others.

Ms Kahiga has been acting as County Secretary since last September after her predecessor Peter Kariuki was suspended over insubordination.