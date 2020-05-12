advertisement
BONFACE OTIENO
Fifteen more test positive for Covid-19 raising total to 715

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 16:00
Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman
Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman updates the country on the Covid-19 coronavirus disease. FILE PHOTO | NMG  

Kenya’s Health Ministry has announced 15 more positive cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to 715 since the outbreak of the diseases in March.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman in a daily update on the Covid-19 pandemic Tuesday said the new cases were from 978 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Mr Aman said that out of the new cases reported, seven were from Mombasa, three from Migori, two from Wajir and one each from Nairobi, Machakos and Kiambu.

Out of the 15 cases recorded , 10 were males while 5 were females with the new patients aged between one and 62.

Among the new cases was a foreign national from Rwanda.

Mr Aman however indicated that the number of fatalities in the country has risen now reaching 36 after three more fatalities were recorded in Mombasa.

All the three new deaths were from Mombasa County.

The CAS confirmed two died at home while one died in hospital.

“ We are also testing citizens from Tanzania who would want to cross over to Kenya and sharing with them their results,” he said.

