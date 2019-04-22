Fire breaks out at Barclays branch in Murang'a

News
Fire breaks out at Barclays branch in Murang'aMonday, April 22, 2019 15:33
By NDUNG'U GACHANE
Fire extinguishers in Murang'a were on Monday afternoon trying to put off a fire that broke out at a Barclays Bank branch.
Eyewitnesses said there was a foul smell emanating from the bank.
Joyce Macharia, who works in a law firm next to the bank, said there was a huge smoke coming from the bank at about 1pm.
She and other people who operate near the bank had to move away from their premises for their safety.
"I was in the office when we noticed a foul smell and after it persisted, I switched off the electricity and came out of the office, i later learnt that the smoke was coming from the bank," she said.
Barclays Bank is situated in Murang'a town next to Amica Savings and Credit Sacco, formerly known as Murata Sacco.
