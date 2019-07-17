News Firms in fraud case sent cash for ‘sugar’ to Kidero’s bank account

Two companies accused of fraudulently receiving millions of shillings from the Nairobi county government transferred the money to the bank accounts of former Governor Evans Kidero and former head of accounts in his administration Stephen Ogago Osiro, indicating the purpose of transactions as payment for sugar.

A manager at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Nkatha Mirero, told Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti Wednesday that the money would be sent to the accounts of Ngurumani Traders and Lodwar Wholesalers and later transferred to Mr Kidero’s and Mr Osiro’s accounts at Family Bank and NIC Bank respectively.

But Ms Mirero, who was then the manager at KCB's Kimathi Branch, said no adverse report was made against the companies or the two accused persons.

The witness also maintained that there was nothing to flag about the transactions because they were explained and supporting documents provided. She said the two companies had corporate accounts with overdraft facilities.

Mr Kidero is alleged to have received a total of Sh24 million from Lodwar Wholesalers.

