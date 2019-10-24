News Former deputy Auditor General handed Sh10m bail in software scam case

Former deputy Auditor-General Stephen Ndung’u Kinuthia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Several individuals and entities linked to the alleged fraudulent purchase of audit vault software by the office of the Auditor-General at a cost of Sh100 million were Wednesday released on tough bail terms pending the hearing of the case.

Anti-corruption court chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti imposed cash bails ranging from Sh2 million to Sh10 million, with Stephen Ndung’u Kinuthia, the former deputy Auditor-General in charge of corporate services, handed Sh10 million.

Others are Annette Mwangi, Patrick Shem Kamau Maina, Ephantus Kairu Kahwae, Sylvester Kiptoo Kiplagat, Charles Githinji Gichobi, Charles Karisa Mwaduna, Edward Mulewa Mwachinga, OSI Kenya Ltd, and Mars Technology Ltd.

The magistrate also directed that their passports be deposited in court while the employees at the Auditor-General’s office among them should not report to office without an investigation officer.

The accused should also not interfere with witnesses, ruled the magistrate.

