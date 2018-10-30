News
Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo dies in NairobiTuesday, October 30, 2018 13:52
Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo has died in a Nairobi hospital.
Gakuo's lawyer Asa Nyakundi confirmed the death and said his body has been moved to the mortuary.
An application for the former town clerk to be released on bail had been rejected by Justice John Onyiego but his appeal was coming up on Wednesday (tomorrow).
The main appeal came up for hearing last week but the judge was absent and he was given another hearing for Wednesday.
Gakuo, 68, had cited his age and ill health as the main reasons in the application to be released from jail.
Mavoko cemetery
Gakuo was jailed together with former Local Government Permanent Secretary Sammy Kirui for abuse of office in connection with the purchase of cemetery land valued at Sh283 million.
The two were each sentenced to three years in jail and fined Sh1 million, for abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement rules.
They were jailed alongside former Nairobi City Council legal secretary Mary Ng’ethe and chairman of the tender committee Alexander Musee.
