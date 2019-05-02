News Court orders Githongo to pay Murungaru Sh27m for defamation

John Githongo, former Governance and Ethics Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, testifies at the Anti-Corruption Court on June 20, 2017, during the hearing of the Anglo Leasing case. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Anti-corruption tsar and whistleblower John Githongo has suffered a blow as the High Court has ordered him to pay former Cabinet minister Chris Murungaru Sh27 million for defamation.

In the ruling delivered on Thursday, the court in Nairobi directed Mr Githongo to pay Dr Murungaru Sh20 million in general damages, Sh5 million in exemplary damages, and Sh2 million in special damages.

The activist was also ordered to pay full interest on the award until Dr Murungaru receives all his money, and the costs of the suit.

The case stemmed from Anglo Leasing scandal in which the Mwai Kibaki regime lost billions of shillings in phantom security printing contracts.

The scam saw Anglo Leasing Finance paid Sh2.7 billion (at the current exchange rate) to supply the Kenyan government with a system to print new high-technology passports.

Setbacks

Other fictitious companies involved in the scandal that rocked the Kibaki regime in 2003-2004 were given money to supply naval ships and forensic laboratories, which were never delivered on time.

But while he lost the case, Mr Githongo on Thursday said the Sh27 million award is just one of the many setbacks he has suffered in the case that has dragged on for more than 13 years.

“I am disappointed though unsurprised by the judgment that has emerged from the High Court with regard to the Anglo-Leasing defamation matter...,” he said in a statement.

“The matter has drudged through the courts for 13 years and been heard by different judges. It is my plan to appeal this judgment as vigorously as possible.”

Mr Githongo, then a permanent secretary, resigned from the Cabinet and went into exile after lifting the lid on the scandal that threw Mr Kibaki’s nascent administration into a spin.

'Undeterred'

The activist has vowed to fight against mega corruption in government.

“Sadly, the Anglo Leasing model of misappropriation of resources from the Kenyan people has continued unabated since 2001,” he said.

“I refuse to lose perspective as a result of this latest development. Over the past six years in particular the plunder of public resources has accelerated to levels unprecedented in Kenyan history since independence.”