News Government declares Wednesday public holiday to mark Idd

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government has declared Wednesday a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr, a day Muslims observe the end of fasting that lasts a month.

Kenyan Muslims started observing the holy month of Ramadhan May 5 after the Chief Kadhis’s announcement on May 4.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar in which Muslims believe the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

“The cabinet secretary for interior and coordination of national government has today Monday, June 3, 2019 declared Wednesday, June 5 , 2019 as a public holiday of general observance for the occasion of Idd-ul-Fitr,” said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in a public notice Monday.

“The cabinet secretary has acted in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act (Chapter 110 of the laws of Kenya) and the declaration is carried vied Kenya gazette number 4850 of June 3, 2019.”

Fasting is the fourth pillar of Islam commemorated by abstaining from drinking and eating from dates of the start of the month keep moving every year in the lunar calendar, which explains the varying starting and ending of fasting dates.

