News Governor’s company supplied fuel to Samburu, says official

Samburu governor Moses Lenolkulal. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Samburu governor Moses Lenolkulal used his petroleum company to do business with his county government and received payments amounting to Sh87.6 million, the anti-corruption court in Nairobi heard Wednesday.

The governor’s company called Oryx Service Station was supplying petrol and diesel to the county government from 2013 to 2019.

The head of the county treasury Joseph Mayani Lekalkuli testified that the governor traded with the county government using the company.

As a result, Mr Lenolkulal benefited from public funds through the tender on supply of fuel.

While testifying before Senior Principal Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, the witness tabled financial documents to prove that the county government made payments in favour of the company.

The documents included payment vouchers, receipts, invoices, local purchase orders (LPO) and a fuel register.

Mr Lenolkulal has been barred from accessing his office is facing four counts on abuse of office and conflict of interest.

It is alleged the offences were committed between March 27, 2013 and March 25, 2019 in Maralal town.