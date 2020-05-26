News Health Ministry confirms 62 new coronavirus cases, toll hits 1,348

Health CAS Rashid Aman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya's coronavirus cases has risen to 1,348 after 62 more people tested positive, Health CAS Rashid Aman said Tuesday.

The new cases were from 2,293 samples in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests 64,264.

In a press briefing, Mr Aman said 59 of the individuals tested positive were Kenyans and three foreigners.