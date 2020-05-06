News Heavy rains kill 194 as Met warns more to come

Local divers at River Kawalase along Lodwar-Lokichoggio Road as they trace a vehicle that went missing after heavy rains. The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that more is to come. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

194 lives have been lost so far across the country since the onset of heavy rains and flooding.

This is according to the government, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i saying those at risk in Garissa and Tana River counties may be forcibly moved to safer grounds.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has also warned that the situation is not likely to subside soon as more heavy rains are expected this coming weekend, especially in the parts of Central, Coast, Rift Valley and Western regions.

Floods are expected to accompany the rains.

Kenyans in flood-prone areas have been urged to move to safer grounds especially with worrying levels reached in Masinga and Turkwel dams, which are now threatening to overflow.

