News IEBC on the spot over Sh691m food bill

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The electoral agency is on the spot for spending Sh691.5 million irregularly to procure inflated food and drink services in the year to June 2018.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) spent Sh2.3 billion on hotels, foods and drinks with expenses related to catering services amounting to Sh691,526,310.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko says the contracts for catering services were awarded to service providers based on predetermined rates issued from the commission’s headquarters in Nairobi.

He said the contracts were issued in breach of the Constitution, which demands fairness, transparency, cost-effectiveness and competition in the procurement.

“In the circumstances, the validity of the expenditure of Sh691,526,310 incurred on catering services by the county offices could not be ascertained,” said Mr Ouko said in a qualified audit opinion on IEBC accounts.

“In addition, in the absence of a competitive procurement process for the catering services, it could not be confirmed whether there was value for money on the expenditure.”

Mr Ouko also raised the red flag on the overpayments for the National Tallying Centre where the IEBC paid Bomas of Kenya Sh70.5 million for use of its hall for transmission of the presidential election results.

After negotiation between the two parties, Mr Ouko said they signed a contract on July 21, 2017, that agreed on a lower hiring fee.

“Examination of records revealed that the commission paid Bomas of Kenya the amount of Sh70,495,162 vide voucher number 1196A dated April 10, 2018.

“Included in the payment were charges for security systems, accommodation for commissioners and hire of projectors which were higher than the negotiated contract rates,” he said.

This resulted in an overpayment of Sh27.4 million, which has not been recovered to date, Mr Ouko said.

Mr Ouko further flagged out unsupported expenditure worth Sh36,186,728 which was paid to an event organising firm by the name Wanderjoy Party World Limited.