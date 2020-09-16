News State demolishes Lunar Park to pave the way for Nairobi Expressway project

Families at the Nairobi Lunar Park. The amusement park at the Nairobi Railways Club has been demolished to pave the way for the construction of Nairobi Expressway. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Property worth millions of shillings was on Wednesday demolished at Nairobi Railways Club to pave the way for the construction of Nairobi Expressway.

Armed policemen demolished structures at the premises that hosts the iconic Lunar Park, an amusement park with gaming activities for families and children.

Only hotel workers were allowed entry with the officers asking other business owners to consult with the Kenya Railways head office on the demolition.

“We are not allowing anybody into these premises. Only hotel workers. Any other party affected can get in touch with Kenya Railways,” a senior police officer told the Business Daily on Wednesday morning.

The demolition was done after the expiry of an eight-hour ejection notice that was issued by the Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme (KRSRBS) to the traders on Tuesday.

advertisement

In the notice, KRSRBS warned businesses that will fail to evacuate to prepare for a forceful eviction.

“We hereby issue you with an 8 hours’ notice to vacate the premises failure to which you will be forcefully ejected without further reference to you,” said KRSRBS acting managing director Pharis Ngotho.

The National Land Commission Chairperson Gershom Otachi had on March 12 through Gazette Notice number 2161 announced that the State intended to do a compulsory acquisition of some parcels of land to allow the multibillion-shilling project to proceed.

The 21.7km road linking the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Nairobi-Nakuru highway will be built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

The project launched in October last year is expected to be completed in three years and is projected to ease heavy traffic on Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way.

The Nairobi Expressway involves a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way and 10 interchanges.