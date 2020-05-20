Jambojet extends suspension of flights to June 7

News
Jambojet extends suspension of flights to June 7Wednesday, May 20, 2020 14:12
Jambojet has extended the suspension of its operations in the domestic and international routes, a move that is likely to hit hard its revenues.
The budget carrier in a statement Tuesday said the move has been occasioned by the fact that the state has extended a session in movement in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera counties until June 7.
The airline, a subsidiary of the national airline Kenya Airways has therefore asked passengers who had planned to travel within the period of suspension to reschedule their flights to a later date at no cost.
“Jambojet wishes to advise all customers of a further suspension up to June 7, 2020. The value of those tickets will remain valid for a period of 12 months from May 18, 2020,” said the airline in a statement Tuesday.
The airline is extending suspension of its operations in the domestic, international routes barely a few months after it suspended flights to Kigali and Entebbe.
The airline said then that the decision was due a decline of air travellers especially on its international routes caused by fears over the global spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).
The temporary suspension of flights to Rwanda and Uganda by Jambojet come barely two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended travel from countries that had reported cases of COVID-19.
The government said that for the next 30 days, only Kenya citizens and foreigners with valid resident permits will be allowed entry and they will either self-quarantine or go into government-run quarantine facilities in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.
The state also ordered for the closure of schools indefinitely and encouraged work from home after two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kenya.