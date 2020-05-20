News Jambojet extends suspension of flights to June 7

Jambojet has extended the suspension of its operations in the domestic and international routes, a move that is likely to hit hard its revenues.

The budget carrier in a statement Tuesday said the move has been occasioned by the fact that the state has extended a session in movement in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera counties until June 7.

The airline, a subsidiary of the national airline Kenya Airways has therefore asked passengers who had planned to travel within the period of suspension to reschedule their flights to a later date at no cost.

“Jambojet wishes to advise all customers of a further suspension up to June 7, 2020. The value of those tickets will remain valid for a period of 12 months from May 18, 2020,” said the airline in a statement Tuesday.

The airline is extending suspension of its operations in the domestic, international routes barely a few months after it suspended flights to Kigali and Entebbe.

The airline said then that the decision was due a decline of air travellers especially on its international routes caused by fears over the global spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The temporary suspension of flights to Rwanda and Uganda by Jambojet come barely two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended travel from countries that had reported cases of COVID-19.

The government said that for the next 30 days, only Kenya citizens and foreigners with valid resident permits will be allowed entry and they will either self-quarantine or go into government-run quarantine facilities in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.