News Japanese PM backs rollout of Kenya’s universal health cover

President Uhuru Kenyatta follows proceedings during the official opening of the 7th edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said his country will support Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme and the development of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Dongo Kundu in Mombasa.

In a statement issued following a meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing TICAD 7 conference in Yokohama, Mr Abe and President Uhuru Kenyatta said the move would fast-track the projects.

He singled out commencement of the SEZ and construction of the Likoni Gate bridge as priority areas.

President Kenyatta noted that in the last three years Kenya had seen a significant rise in the number of Japanese companies opening shops, which rose from 41 to 57.

“This is a success indicator of the growing bilateral ties between Tokyo and Nairobi,” Mr Kenyatta said.

During the bilateral talks, the leaders also discussed UN reforms with President Kenyatta asking his host for Japan's support in bid to win a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, the statement added.

At another event, President Kenyatta and the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres discussed regional peace and security in the Eastern Africa region.