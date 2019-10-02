News Joho slaps ‘sky ads’ with Sh250,000 monthly levy

Mombasa County has raised the levy on “sky” advertisements in effort to discourage promotion of products on building tops.

Sky advertisement entails hoisting promotional materials on elevated positions such as having banners on top of buildings or even towing behind an aeroplane.

In the proposed 2019/2020 Finance Bill, the county has imposed Sh250,000 monthly fee on sky advertisement. If passed by the County Assembly, advertisers will be forced to pay heavy penalties to market their products on top of buildings.

“The Sh250,000 fee is not per square metre, it is a flat rate because the idea is discouragement. We do not want sky advertisement. When you have a sky advert on top of a building that is another structure. It is not part of the structure that was designed,” said Transport Chief Officer Albert Keno.

“We are putting laws that were initially not there. Do adverts elsewhere, sky adverts is discouraged, but if you insists we shall look at it using light materials but it will be that expensive.”

In the proposed bill, Governor Hassan Joho’s is also imposing new burial charges.

Fees for permanently built burial sites have been increased from Sh25,000 to Sh30,000 while exhumation is up from Sh25,000 to Sh30,000.

However grave digging charge of Sh1500 and fees for non-permanent graves Sh6,500 have remained the same.