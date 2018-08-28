News Judge grants Swazuri limited access to office

National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Embattled National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri on Tuesday got a reprieve after he was allowed to have limited access to his office.

Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi directed that he be allowed to access the office after informing the commission’s CEO and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The move is intended to ensure that he does not interfere with witnesses in a graft suit where he has been charged with others for the loss of Sh221 million linked to purchase of land for the railway.

“This court however declines to review the bond terms issued to him. That application should be filed at the High Court,” Mr Mugambi said.

Prof Swazuri, through lawyer Tom Ojienda, said there was confusion on the interpretation of the orders issued earlier by Mr Mugambi, prompting his ouster.

He said that NLC acting chairperson Abigael Mbagaya misinterpreted the court order that led to Prof Swazuri’s replacement following the fraud trial.